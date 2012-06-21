MOSCOW Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 58.71 billion roubles ($1.81 billion) on the back of forex-related losses.

Transneft said it recorded a 32.82 billion rouble forex loss in the January through March period compared to 8.5 billion in the same period of 2011 when it reported a net profit of 84.86 billion roubles.

The company's revenues for the January-March 2012 period were up 13 percent, year-on-year, to 181.35 billion roubles.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)