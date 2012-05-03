Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates.

Nearest rival Ensco Plc (ESV.N) reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit, boosted by its $7.3 billion acquisition of rival Pride last year. Net income rose to $265 million, or $1.15 per share, from $65 million, or 45 cents per share, in the same quarter a year before.

Transocean's first-quarter net profit fell to $42 million, or 12 cents per share, from $310 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. The quarter included net unfavorable items worth $184 million, while the year-ago number was boosted by $139 million following the sale of a rig.

Shares in Transocean, whose Deepwater Horizon rig was destroyed in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, were little changed in after-hours trading, while Ensco shares were not trading when it reported.

Transocean said items booked in the latest quarter included $118 million for an additional goodwill charge related to its fleet, on top of a $5.2 billion non-cash charge taken in the fourth quarter for goodwill impairment.

Other items were $62 million for an impairment of its drilling management unit ADTI and $32 million of impairments and losses related to two other asset sales.

First-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on the previous year to $2.33 billion, compared with $2.39 billion expected by analysts on average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transocean said revenue efficiency, a measure of how much it actually earned against what it could have earned, fell to 90.4 percent from 91.9 percent in the fourth quarter after dipping below 90 percent the quarter before. The company is targeting a gradual improvement toward the 94 percent level of 2009.

Last month, Noble Corp (NE.N) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N), two top-five global rig contractors, beat profit expectations and saw strong deepwater demand ahead, but said the potential for higher costs remained a threat.

Transocean shares fell 1.6 percent in regular trading to $49.93, having lost 29 percent in the past year. Noble and Diamond are down more than 8 percent in that time, while Ensco had shed 6 percent.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by M.D. Golan, Leslie Gevirtz and Richard Pullin)