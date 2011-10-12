HOUSTON No oil is leaking from the sunken Deepwater Horizon drilling rig or pipe around the vessel, its owner Transocean said on Wednesday.

A two-day underwater investigation by Transocean and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that no oil is leaking from the Deepwater Horizon, which sank in April 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico after BP Plc's Macondo well blew out and caused the world's worst marine oil spill.

On September 27, there were sightings of an oil sheen near the capped well.

At that time, the Coast Guard issued a notice to Transocean that it may be financially accountable for any costs related to controlling the pollution.

