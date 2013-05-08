UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
Transocean Ltd (RIG.N), the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, reported on Wednesday a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as some of its rigs could not work for a period of time due to a third-party equipment problem.
First-quarter net income rose to $321 million, or 88 cents per share, from $10 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago - when it took a big charge on the value of its fleet. Excluding one-time items, it earned 93 cents per share, compared with the average $1.00 expected by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the quarter grew 4 percent to $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.