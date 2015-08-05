Corona maker Constellation gives 'premium' profit forecast
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.
HOUSTON Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX, a top offshore drilling company, avoided some of the headwinds hitting its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and oil spill.
That money offset a $653 million charge, among others, for scrapping or idling a group of drillships in response to slumping demand for offshore services during the worst downturn in oil prices in year.
The company said second-quarter operating revenues fell to $1.78 billion from $2.28 billion a year earlier, as net income slipped to $348 million from $597 million.
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
CHICAGO U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
SHANGHAI Yum China Holdings Inc posted a slight rise in first-quarter same-store sales, helped by a jump in takeout demand and improvement at its flagging Pizza Hut brand as the newly spun-off firm looks to revive growth in the world's second-biggest economy.