The U.S. Coast Guard said it reopened the lower Mississippi River to all traffic transiting around the International Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) near Gretna, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vessel collision earlier in the day.

The Coast Guard reopened traffic between mile marker 96 and mile marker 98 at 2 p.m. (local time).

It had restricted traffic on the river after Maltese-flagged vessel Flag Gangos lost control near mile marker 97.4 on Tuesday evening and collided with Liberian-flagged vessel Pamisos and a barge, Web 235, both moored at terminal for transfer operations.

"The disabled vessel, Flag Gangos, is no longer impeding traffic. The slow-bell requirement is still in effect in the vicinity of the IMTT facility," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the cause of the incident.

