WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Tuesday rolled back a proposal requiring states and local governments to replace street signs that did not comply with new safety standards.

The change is part of the administration's effort to reduce what it calls burdensome regulations but also followed criticism from officials in at least two states.

This one would cost municipalities millions to update signs by 2018.

"It's just plain common sense," Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement on the proposal to eliminate 46 deadlines mandated by federal traffic control regulations.

Transportation planners still favor street signs with larger lettering and improved reflectivity, but have concluded that the deadlines for upgrades are impractical.

LaHood's agency will, however, retain 12 deadlines changes considered critical for public safety, including One Way signs at certain intersections and Stop or Yield markers at rail crossings.

(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Jerry Norton)