Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Credit bureau TransUnion said its initial public offering has been priced at $22.50 per share, valuing the company at about $4 billion.
The company said in a statement it will receive net proceeds of about $626.5 million. (bit.ly/1Gz07Ep)
The offer price is the mid point of the company's expected range of $21 to $23 per share.
The company helps businesses analyze data related to its consumers, verify identities and investigate potential fraud. It also enables consumers to view their credit profiles, manage personal information and guard against identity theft.
The company's shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TRU".
Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Securities LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are among the underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.