Roche trial finds new drug cocktail cuts breast cancer deaths
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
Drugmaker Tranzyme Inc said it will explore strategic options, including a sale, less than two months after it stopped the second mid-stage trial of its drug for stomach paralysis.
The company retained Stifel as its financial adviser for the strategic review process, and said it has not made a decision to pursue any specific transaction.
Tranzyme went public in April 2011 at $4 per share and has a market value of $15 million. It has two other products in early testing.
Tranzyme shares closed at 56 cents on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
(Reuters Health) - - Internet-based psychotherapy focused on changing behavior may be tied to improved body image and sexual functioning in breast cancer survivors, a recent study suggests.
BRUSSELS A Brussels conference to finance global family planning initiatives raised 181 million euros ($190.34 million) after a U.S. halt to such programs left NGOs worldwide with a large funding gap.