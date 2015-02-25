A woman stands and watches the setting sun while standing poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Ryan Holmes, chief executive officer of Hootsuite, may have grown up on a farm without electricity, but this 40-year-old Canadian went on to found a social media management tool with over 11 million users.

When Holmes travels from his home base in Vancouver, it's New York City that captures his imagination. Forget the stuffy midtown mentality of the business world, though. Holmes prefers to do his work downtown while rubbing elbows with the hipster crowd.

If you have two days and want to make the most of your time in the Big Apple - both personally and professionally - here are his insider tips.

Best way to get to town from the airport: Uber or a cab is my way to go.

Where to stay: The Ace Hotel (20 West 29th St.) is a favorite. They have a mini suite with some furnishings like a turntable and guitar that makes you feel like you're at home. The Gansevoort (18 9th Ave.) and The Standard (848 Washington St.) are also fun and in the Meatpacking District. If I'm in early and my room isn't ready, I'll hang at the Ace.

Caffeinate: Stumptown Coffee Roasters (lobby of the Ace Hotel). It's like having a little piece of the west coast in New York City. I'm also a Blue Bottle fan - they have several digs now.

Where to have a productive business meeting: The Ace lobby is way too busy for a secret meeting. Standard Grill has these amazing booths that you can tuck away into to have a productive business meeting. The atmosphere is elegant, yet laid back - great for talking business or just building relationships over food and drink. Soho House (29-35 Ninth Ave.) is good if you're a member, and Gansevoort Rooftop is also fantastic for poolside meetings.

Ideal place for a team outing: Some of the best places in NYC are the hole-in-the-wall eats and hidden bars. I love taking my team out to the city's speakeasies in Alphabet City - they're great for catching up over unique cocktails and clever spaces. SPiN (48 East 23rd St.) is also pretty cool for some team ping pong.

Preferred power breakfast spot: The Breslin (16 West 29th St.) with some Stumptown is a pretty killer combo and really convenient if you're staying at the Ace.

Eat, drink and be fit: Don't-miss meals at Spice Market (403 West 13th St.) or Momofuku (207 Second Ave.), and, to burn it all off, hit a SoulCycle.

Tourist traps that are worth a visit, if you've got some time to spare: It's usually a (expletive) to navigate, but every so often, I like just sitting around Times Square and getting lost in the crowds. If you want something a bit more chill, the High Line at sunset is great.

Watering hole: The Top of the Standard has some gorgeous views. Sleep No More (532 West 27th St.) has a great bar, but it is a bit more of an investment in the night.

