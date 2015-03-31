NEW YORK For Zillow Group Inc CEO Spencer Rascoff, San Francisco used to be home. These days, he frequents the city by the bay as a business traveler from the Seattle headquarters of Zillow, the online real estate company which includes Trulia, HotPads and StreetEasy.

As a former resident, though, he knows how to make the most of his trips and has several insider tips that he shares here.

Getting there: "Usually, I take the 5:25 a.m. flight with Alaska Airlines, so I land by 8:30 a.m. Then, I take a taxi. If I have the time, I take BART – it's a bit more peaceful, but takes a little longer."

Start the day: Breakfast meeting at the Four Seasons (757 Market St.), the de facto cafeteria of Silicon Valley. "I order scrambled egg whites, a side of bacon, and bananas, strawberries and blueberries. And English breakfast tea, too."

Midday meeting spot: "When I am down in Silicon Valley, I do a lot of meetings at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel (2825 Sand Hill Rd.), which is the gathering place for the see-and-be-seen crowd."

Post-work happy hour: "The Upstairs Bar and Lounge at the W (181 3rd St.) is in a central location to most of the other startups or companies that I like to visit. I'll order a Kettle One and club soda."

Dinner with colleagues: "I lived in the Harbor Court Hotel for a year, so I ate at Ozumo (161 Steuart St.) a lot and I still go there now. It's the best sushi in San Francisco, in my opinion. They have a cool private room that is surrounded by glass walls on all four sides with sake bottles set into the walls."

Recharge: The Monaco Hotel (501 Geary St.) "It's a great location and unique. It's part of the Kimpton Hotel chain and has a high service level."

Morning team builder: "I've done team-building exercises in the Presidio everyday for two weeks in a row with a military officer/personal trainer to kick the crap out of everybody together."

Caffeinate for the day: Any Starbucks will do. "But Specialty's Café & Bakery (multiple locations) is worth noting. They have the best chocolate chip cookie."

Power walk and conference call: I like to take the cable car up California Street to the top of Nob Hill, get out at the Fairmont, then walk down through Chinatown and North Beach, and then to Fisherman's Wharf. Then you can walk along the waterfront back down to the financial district. It's a nice hour-long walk.

Power lunch: Head to Chinatown. At Yank Sing (49 Stevenson St.), the dim sum comes right away so you can easily get in and out in under 45 minutes. "I eat the shumai, the shrimp rice noodles and what they call a football, which is this fried dough thing with pork and other meats."

Team outing: Giants game at AT&T Park (24 Willie Mays Plaza). "I also check out the Fillmore (1805 Geary Blvd.) - it's a historic nightclub. In the lobby, they have old posters from old concerts dating back to the 60s."

R&R: The Ferry Building (One Ferry Building) is not to be missed. It's historic but has been rebuilt and has great shops and restaurants.

Before heading home: There's an In-and-Out burger (333 Jefferson St.) at Fisherman's Wharf. There are none in Seattle, so I try to head there when I am in San Francisco.

