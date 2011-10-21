(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Eileen Gunn
NEW YORK Oct 21 When Chicago attorney Martin
McKenzie flies, whether for business or with his family, he
wants more than anything to avoid long lines. His aim is always
to get through check-in and security in about 20 minutes. Then
he heads to a private lounge to rest up or find snacks and
entertainment for his kids.
"I've never waited behind more than 10 people to check in,"
he says. What might be surprising is that unless he's going
overseas, this travel veteran now typically flies coach. He
snags efficient first-class service by tacking VIP or concierge
services onto his no-frills ticket for a total cost that can
fall far short of a first-class fare.
These services, once used mostly by the wealthy and business
executives, are becoming more popular and available to a
broader section of users. They can cost as little as $125 per
person but go up to more than $1,000 depending on the city and
level of exclusivity. As security lines and flight delays get
longer and on-board comforts disappear, everyone from road
warriors to parents traveling with kids want quicker lines and
better amenities than they can find at the airport food court.
"People generally have become more open to paying up to
sweeten the traveling experience," says Gabe Saglie, senior
editor at Travelzoo. "United's Premier Travel starts at $47 per
person. While we might do it grudgingly, we do find more than
ever that it may be worth paying if it means priority security
lines, priority boarding and five inches of extra leg room."
Rafi Cattan, a co-founder Washington, DC-based Royal Airport
Concierge Service, estimates his business has grown by about 25
percent a year since he started in 2005. He says economy ticket
holders are a small but growing portion of his clients.
VIP services usually include access to lounges that get more
exclusive as the price goes up. But the real draw is that they
minimize, or entirely bypass, airport lines.
The services typically have an escort meet you curbside,
sometimes at a private airport entrance. That person will have
your boarding passes printed and waiting for you (or will steer
you through priority check-in if that's not possible). If they
don't have a dedicated security check for VIPS they'll walk you
to the front of the long public line. And they'll escort you to
your gate so you can be the very first or very last person to
board (your choice).
If you buy separate landing services, an escort meets you at
the gate, speeds you through customs and immigration if you're
traveling abroad, retrieves your luggage and takes you to the
car they have waiting.
"Marathon business travel puts a lot of wear and tear on
your body," says McKenzie. "I'm interested in anything that
will allow me to use less energy so I'm not increasingly weary
as the week goes on and the weekend at home isn't just
recovery."
When McKenzie was logging more than 200 travel days a year
in a previous job, he accessed these services by paying for a
club membership with American Airlines AMR.N. Now he travels
regularly but less often, so he buys concierge services for
individual trips via airports, airlines or private
companies.
The private companies do business internationally and
typically serve dozens of airports. They work with the
Transportation Security Administration and individual airports
and airlines to gain access to priority lines for their clients
and to obtain the airport clearance their employees need to
pass through the security gate and deliver clients to and from
the jet way.
Michael Cano, CEO of 25-year-old Gateway Meet & Greet, which
operates worldwide, notes that even while his business is
growing, it's getting trickier to execute.
Stricter TSA regulations mean it takes more legwork to gain
the access he needs. And Lately, Cano has been seeing more
competition from airlines and airports, which can move their
own escorts through the terminals with fewer hassles. Heathrow
in London and Changi Airport in Singapore are among airports
that have launched or expanded VIP services in the last five
years. Munich Airport unveiled a new VIP Service in
June.
American Airlines, JetBlue (JBLU.O) and United Airlines
(UAL.N) have recently begun offering pay-as-you-go perks,
including expedited check-in and security lines, early boarding
and even baggage delivery. American, which had only been
offering its Five Star service at New York's JFK, rolled it to
nearly a dozen airports in 2010.
Consider that, based on recent price quotes on Expedia, a
business class flight from Hong Kong to Singapore can cost more
than four times a $238 economy fare. A first-class hop from
Miami to Dallas can cost seven times a $277 economy ticket.
Adding $150 to an economy ticket to have a first-class airport
experience can seem like a good deal.
"The advantage of first class is extra room on the plane and
services like a quicker security line," says Hank Kearney,
president of PHM International, a consulting firm in Orlando.
"When space isn't an issue it makes sense to buy an economy
ticket and get these services in other ways."
Jonathan Spira, chief analyst at Basex, a New York research
firm, recently tried the new VIP Wing at Munich airport. His
flight to Brussels wouldn't land until after 11:00 PM, so he
wanted to catch up on work and have dinner before boarding. The
service, which starts at 290 euros (about $400) is pricier than
some but the airport's website notes that the it "can be
booked regardless of your airline or ticket class!"
For Spira it began with an arranged car service that took
him to a private airport entrance. It was a rainy night and
Octoberfest time, so a lounge employee dressed in a traditional
dirndl met his car with an umbrella. "We walked in and my
luggage disappeared - it was just taken care of. I had to go
through security but it was so quick I didn't even feel it."
He ate dinner from a buffet and worked in a semi-private
alcove while the representative took care of his
value-added-tax refund (he says he often forfeits it because he
doesn't want to wait in line.)
Exactly eight minutes before his flight, she drove him
across the tarmac to his gate. "I was the very last person to
board, which I prefer," he says. "It was just so relaxing and I
was able to get done what I needed to."
How often can you say that about a trip to the airport?
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)