Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc's (TRV.N) quarterly net profit fell 21 percent, narrowly missing analysts' estimates, as low interest rates and a drop in value of its energy investments squeezed the company's net investment income.

Shares of Travelers, a Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI component, fell as much as 3 percent to $102.95. The stock was the second biggest drag on the index.

Investment income at insurers has been falling for the past few years as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at historical low levels since the financial crisis.

The steep fall in oil prices since June also hit the company's investments in the energy industry made through private equity funds.

Energy-related private equity funds produced negative net investment income of $21 million after-tax, a company executive said on a post-earnings call.

Pretax net investment income, which accounts for nearly a half of the insurer's operating profit, fell nearly 20 percent to $592 million in the first quarter.

Fixed-income investments will lose about $30 million on a quarterly basis for the remainder of 2015, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"A flat top line coupled with a lot of moving parts in their investment business have made investors a little leery," S&P Capital IQ analyst Cathy Seifert said.

Travelers' net income fell to $833 million, or $2.55 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Travelers earned $2.53 per share, narrowly missing analysts' estimate of $2.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Travelers is one of the first U.S. insurers to report quarterly results and is thus seen as a bellwether for the industry.

The company's combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, rose to 90.3 percent in the quarter from 88.2 percent a year earlier. A combined ratio of under 100 indicates an underwriting profit.

Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $162 million from $149 million while underwriting gains fell 21.6 percent to $620 million.

The company said it will buy back an additional $5 billion shares and raised its quarterly cash dividend to 61 cents per share from 55 cents.

Travelers' shares were at $103.25 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)