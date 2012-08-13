Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) as it seeks to rebalance its finances, the Times reported on Monday.
The Dubai International Capital (DIC) DUBAHP.UL-owned business regards a CVA as the best way of removing itself from uneconomic leases on up to 50 of its 513 hotels after landlords refused to agree to revised terms, the Times said.
A CVA allows a company to reach an agreement with its creditors, enabling it to pay its debts off over time whilst turning its business around.
The CVA would form part of a wider financial restructuring involving the American hedge funds Avenue Capital and GoldenTree Asset Management joining Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to take over ownership from DIC. The process is likely to be overseen by KPMG KPMG.UL.
There are no hotel closures expected and no jobs are at risk. "If a CVA goes through, hotels involved will probably be transferred to new operators over a period of six to twelve months," the Times quoted people close to the process as saying.
Travelodge could not be immediately reached for a comment.
DIC bought Travelodge, known for its 10 pound-a-night rooms, from Permira in 2006 for 675 million pounds, backed by loans of 478 million pounds ($755 million).
Travelodge started restructuring discussions with lenders after breaching its loan covenants in December 2011.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.