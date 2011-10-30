LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - John Travolta and Robert De Niro are set to star in "Killing Season," an action movie that "Ghost Rider" writer-director Mark Steven Johnson will direct.

According to Nu Image/Millennium Films, which announced the project on Saturday, the movie is "about an American military veteran (De Niro) who has retreated to a remote cabin in the woods. When a rare visitor, a European tourist (Travolta), appears on the scene, the two men strike up an unlikely friendship. But in fact the visitor is a former Serbian soldier bent on revenge. What follows is a tense, action packed battle across some of America's most forbidding landscape that proves the old adage: the purest form of war is one-on-one."

Evan Daugherty ("Snow White and the Huntsman") wrote the script.

Millennium is producing with Corsan Pictures.

Travolta had been scheduled to begin shooting the John Gotti biopic "Gotti: In the Shadow of My Father" in January. That project has been postponed while the producer, Marc Fiore, secures financing.

Steve Honig, a spokesman for Fiore, told TheWrap that Fiore is working with the biopic's actors and still plans to make the movie -- even though production is beginning later than Fiore had hoped.

"Principal photography for the Gotti film will most probably begin a few months into 2012, so any projects our talent has committed to for January will not interfere with the start of filming," Honig said. "We are working with our talent to reschedule the start of principal photography on location in New York and have not had any issues thus far."