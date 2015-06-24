LONDON The U.S. Treasury Department sees no big sell-off in U.S. Treasuries from China, one of the biggest sovereign investors in the world.

"I'm skeptical it's a material risk. It would be against their interests to sell off. It would be surprising if that happened. Right now one wants to be cautious, not seeing massive red flags," Seth Carpenter, acting assistant secretary for financial markets in the U.S. Treasury department told a bond conference in London.

