ST. LOUIS, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - The head of the Treasury Department bureau responsible for issuing anti-money laundering and counter-terror finance regulations has been dismissed, sources said.

James Freis, who took the reins at Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in March 2007, was dismissed by Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen after refusing to resign, a source with knowledge of the firing confirmed.

He will reportedly remain in his post until a replacement is found.

Moneylaundering.com first reported Freis' firing and said his staff had been informed of his pending departure last Thursday.

Freis declined comment on Monday through FinCEN spokesman Steve Hudak, and referred Thomson Reuters to Treasury Department spokesman John Sullivan. Sullivan did not immediately return a request for comment.

The reason for Cohen's decision to fire Freis remains unclear, but a banking industry source told Thomson Reuters that Treasury Department leadership had expressed concerns that FinCEN moved too slowly when issuing vital regulations.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, specifically cited regulations issued in October pursuant to the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act of 2010 as an example of how FinCEN was thought to have moved too slowly on an urgent matter.

A former Treasury Department official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said he dined and chatted with Freis at an anti-laundering event last week and there was no indication Freis was under fire. He said Treasury appears to have moved remarkably quickly to dismiss Freis.

The former Treasury Department official said FinCEN walks a fine line as it works to serve its law enforcement "customers" who rely on the data it collects from financial institutions and the financial institutions themselves. He added that it appeared Treasury had second-guessed Fries' approach.

(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Tim Dobbyn)