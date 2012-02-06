LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (TheWrap.com) - The Tribeca Film Institute is expanding beyond New York City for the first time, bringing its Tribeca Teaches program to Los Angeles with an after-school digital storytelling program at Lennox Middle School, the institute said Monday.

The program will focus on video games to build a bilingual storytelling curriculum.

Tribeca's Los Angeles program will pair filmmakers with teachers, community activists and parents "to help students script their own stories using the familiar narrative of video games," according to Tribeca.

"Over the past six years we have built a strong foundation for storytellers in New York City, helping students to see themselves as storytellers and providing teachers with the tools they need to use film and media in the classroom," Beth Janson, executive director of the institute said in a statement. "We are proud to bring our expertise across the country and empower a new community of students to write their own narratives."

