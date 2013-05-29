Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N) posted its seventh straight quarterly loss as a fall in panel prices more than offset cost reductions.

Trina shares fell as much as 12 percent to $6 in early trading, with investors taking little heart from the company's comment that prices were falling at a slower pace.

Panel prices fell about 66 percent in the two years to the end of December as a result of rapid capacity expansion in China and a loss of subsidies in Europe.

Trina's gross margins slipped to 1.7 percent in the first quarter from 5.8 percent a year earlier. Operating margins decreased to negative 15.4 percent from negative 11.4 percent.

"Trina had lower shipments and more importantly worse margins than we expected," said Raymond James analyst Alex Morris.

"Somewhat surprising since several peers have come out with better-than-expected margins this quarter," Morris said in an email to Reuters.

JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd's (JASO.O) operating loss halved in the first quarter, while Canadian Solar Inc's (CSIQ.O) operating margin turned positive.

Both companies are selling more panels in the high-price Japanese market in a bid to bolster margins.

Trina on Wednesday forecast substantially higher shipments for the current quarter, after expanding market share in Japan and India in the first quarter.

Trina expects second-quarter panel shipments of 500-530 megawatts (MW), higher than the 393 MW shipped in the first quarter.

The company expects Japan to account for 9 percent of 2013 shipments, while the UK is expected to generate 12 percent. Both markets accounted for about 3 percent each last year.

India, where Trina had hardly any presence last year, is expected to make up 6 percent of full-year shipments.

Most Chinese solar companies are turning their attention to new markets as import duties threaten to keep them out of the United States and Europe, while panel prices in their home market remain dismally low.

CHASING PROFITABILITY

Trina also forecast improved gross margins for the current quarter. The rate of decline in average selling prices has slowed from previous quarters, Chief Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.

The company expects gross margins to be in the middle single-digits in percentage terms in the current quarter.

Trina Solar expects to return to profitability in the second half of the year, Gao had told Reuters earlier this year.

Unlike other China-based solar companies that are cutting exposure to the domestic market, Trina is looking to ramp up its lucrative projects systems business -- which develops and builds power plants.

The company expects China to generate 20 percent of full-year shipments, up from about 13 percent last year.

Revenue from the Chinese market, however, was affected in the first quarter due to extreme competition and other factors, Zhiguo Zhu, president of Trina Solar's module business unit, said on a conference call with analysts.

Trina is developing a large-scale, multi-phase utility project in eastern China, which is expected to commence this year, and a 50 MW grid-connected solar power plant project in the country's northwestern province of Gansu.

Trina said it had begun construction on the project in Gansu and that it expects to connect the project to the power grid and begin limited production by the end of the third quarter.

The company expects margin expansion throughout the year, with power plants in China generating margins in the lower double digits in the second half of the year, an executive said on the call.

Trina's net loss widened to $63.7 million, or 90 cents per American depositary share (ADS) in the first quarter from $29.8 million, or 42 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 26 percent to $260.2 million.

Trina's U.S.-listed shares were down 10 percent at $6.13 in morning trading. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)