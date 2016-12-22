Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Private company Atairos Group Inc said on Thursday it would buy a stake of about 26 percent in human resources services provider Trinet Group Inc (TNET.N) from investment firm General Atlantic LLC, becoming the largest shareholder.
Atairos would buy about 17.7 million of Trinet's shares at $25 per share, increasing its ownership to about 28 percent, the companies said.
Trinet will not issue new shares and will not receive any proceeds related to the deal.
Atairos is an independent, privately owned company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of industries.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
SAO PAULO Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.