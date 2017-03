LOS ANGELES Trinity Industries Inc (TRN.N) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings thanks to thriving demand for its tank cars, which are used to ship crude oil by rail.

Net income was $84 million, or $1.06 cents per share, compared with $67.8 million, or 84 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Carol Bishopric)