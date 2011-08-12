FRANKFURT Trinity Mirror (TNI.L) said it benefited from the closure of the News of the World last month and was satisfied none of its senior executives had hacked phones or bribed police since 2000, lifting its shares.

The British newspaper publisher said Friday that group circulation revenues were up 2 percent in July following the closure of the rival tabloid, with national titles up 4 percent. First-half circulation revenues had fallen 5.4 percent.

"Our Sundays have had a great July," Chief Executive Sly Bailey told journalists on a conference call.

The Sunday Mirror gained 64 percent in circulation between June and July, according to figures released by British media measurement organization ABC Friday, making it the most popular Sunday tabloid with a circulation of 1.8 million.

Shares in Trinity Mirror, which also reported first-half results in line with expectations and announced extra cost cuts, jumped almost 20 percent at one point, and by 1205 GMT were trading up 18.3 percent.

"There is no real clarity on the outcome, if any, of the ongoing phone-hacking scandal and this may remain an overhang," wrote Panmure analyst Alex DeGroote. "However, there should be enough in the H1 statement/results to see a relief rally."

News Corp (NWSA.O) took the radical step of shutting down the 168-year-old News of the World four weeks ago after it became clear that journalists at the newspaper had listened to the voicemails of murder victims as well as celebrities.

Trinity Mirror, whose titles include the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, also faces questions about its own newsgathering practices from court cases expected to be filed in the near future and a wide-ranging judge-led review of British media.

It has launched its own review of its editorial controls and procedures, and said Friday it had obtained written confirmation from its senior editorial executives that they had not engaged in phone-hacking or bribery.

"Since the commencement of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act in October 2000 and whilst an employee of the Group they have not nor, to their knowledge, have any of their staff or anyone on their behalf, intercepted any telephone messages, made payments to serving police officers or accessed the police national computer," Trinity Mirror said.

Bailey said this applied only to current staff, as the company had no power to force ex-employees to answer questions.

Ex-Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who now hosts a chat show on CNN, wrote in a 2006 column that he had listened to a message left by former Beatle Paul McCartney for his estranged wife, Heather Mills.

He has since said repeatedly that he has never hacked a phone, told anyone to do so, nor published a story based on phone-hacking.

Friday, Trinity Mirror said circulation gains had helped slow the company's overall revenue decline to 3 percent in July from an underlying decline of 7 percent in the first half.

Advertising revenue fell 11 percent in the first half and continued to fall at the same rate in July, with a 15 percent fall at the national titles and 9 percent at the regionals.

First half revenue, which included a contribution from the acquisition of Guardian Media Group's regional media business, was 371 million pounds, and operating profit fell 24 percent to 47 million pounds. Both were in line with expectations.

Other rival Sunday tabloids also gained in circulation in July: The privately owned Daily Star Sunday gained the most with a 130 percent leap to 700,000; The People gained 70 percent to 810,000 and Trinity Mirror's Scottish Sunday Mail gained 14 percent to 410,000.

Trinity Mirror said the economic environment was much weaker than it had anticipated, with public sector advertising down 24 percent in the first half of the year, and the impact of government cuts being felt across all advertising categories.

Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGOa.L), which publishes Britain's best-selling mid-market tabloids, reported a slowing decline in its advertising revenue in July but said the market remained weak, reflecting a fragile UK economy.

Trinity Mirror announced an extra 10 million pounds ($16 million) of structural cost cuts, taking its 2011 target to 25 million, which it said would help it meet expectations for the full year.

The cost cuts so far undertaken had been outweighed by higher newsprint costs, the company said.

($1=.6147 Pound)

(Editing by David Cowell and Hans-Juergen Peters)