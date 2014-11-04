Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) reported a slight drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower-than-expected revenue from referrals.
TripAdvisor shares traded down 15 percent at $71 in post-market trading.
The company's net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $354 million.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.