Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) reported a slight drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower-than-expected revenue from referrals.

TripAdvisor shares traded down 15 percent at $71 in post-market trading.

The company's net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $354 million.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)