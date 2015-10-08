NEW YORK U.S.regulators criticized some reserve-based lending (RBL) facilities from exploration and production (E&P) issuers during an annual bank loan review after oil prices were cut in half from more than $100 in July 2014, making it less likely these lenders will provide more credit to these cash-strapped energy companies, sources close to the process said.

Banks backing the criticized loans have had to set aside more capital against those deemed by regulators to be riskier. The lenders will be more cautious in extending loans to oil and gas companies, and other sources of capital will be more costly for already struggling borrowers.

The regulatory view of these loans, “has capital ramifications and will force us as banks broadly to be much less accommodative to a borrower when the loans are in those categories,” said one industry source.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp have provided banks with the results of an annual review of their loan portfolio quality, though have yet to report aggregated results. That overall Shared National Credit (SNC) review report is expected to be released in coming weeks and to mention that some of these RBLs did not pass.

The OCC declined to comment.

As banks have to hold more capital to cover the higher risk of default, profitability in lending more to these companies is reduced.

“In the current lower price and regulatory environment, we are going to proceed more selectively and cautiously,” said a senior investment banker.

Reserve-based revolving credit facilities are tied to energy company assets already in production or expected to go into production soon. The value of these assets has shrunk with sharply falling oil prices. Most facilities have borrowing bases that are redetermined in the spring and autumn based on the oil reserves at the energy companies.

The 137 oil-and-gas companies in the BAML High Yield Energy Index have approximately US$100bn of revolving debt capacity, according to independent research firm CreditSights, which expects borrowing base reductions this fall will total US$8bn to US$12bn.

“These RBLs are the lifeblood of a lot of these independent oil and gas companies,” said the industry source. “The majors, the investment-grade guys, the large cap companies, have access to regular way cash flow revolvers and have a lot of liquidity options available to them. The smaller drillers do not. This is the way they are going to get capital for the most part.”

Moody’s said in a Wednesday report that 48 out of 60 Ba-rated and B-rated E&P companies that it surveyed have RBLs. Of these, the ratings agency said 38% expect their borrowing bases to drop this fall while 17% expect increases.

FEE FALL

Oil and gas company woes – in addition to troubles in the metals and mining segment – have already slashed fees banks earn from arranging leveraged loans in these sectors.

Oil and gas leveraged loan origination, including broadly syndicated RBLs, sank 78% to US$8.5bn in the third quarter from a year earlier, while fees made by banks for arranging those loans slumped 80% to US$69m, according to Freeman Consulting Services.

For the first nine months of the year, US$43.5bn of these loans were originated, which is 55% below the same period last year, with fees down 61% at $269 million.

Banks found out in late summer that some of these loans did not meet the standards put in place in March 2013 when the regulators updated Leveraged Lending Guidance, parameters for lending to highly indebted companies.

The loans are now being treated more like cash-flow loans than asset-based loans, banking sources said.

The discovery that these loans were not passing the review came as a surprise to the banks and was part of discussion at a “come-to-Jesus meeting”, as one source referred to it, with the OCC held in Houston to shed light on its findings about the impact of falling energy prices on bank loans.

Banking sources said the OCC’s findings were surprising, since reserve-based loans have been around for years and have not caused steep losses at banks, especially as they are backed by assets and firmly protected within the capital structure.

“I get that the OCC’s mandate is soundness and stability of the banking system and ramifications for the broader US economy is not in their regulatory charter,” said the industry source. “But somebody needs to come in and provide some adult guidance when you have a regulator changing the rules of the road after many, many years of an existing paradigm that they have reviewed annually through the SNC process.”

Regulators appear to be looking at the amount of debt overall at companies, as opposed to just the reserve-based loans, said the investment banker.

“What they seem to have gone after were the facilities with high leverage, especially if there was second-lien or mezzanine debt behind them,” the banker said.

The industry source said it’s still very early stages in how this actually plays through for the industry, but warned that challenging the status of these loans could stunt the long-term health of oil and gas companies.

“If there were risky loans being made that were endangering the health of the banking system, it would totally make sense,” the industry source said. “That’s not the case. To reclassify sound, stable lending as risky lending, and therefore then choking off an industry that has been a poster child over the past decade for innovation and has turned the U.S. into the number one producer of oil globally ... I just don’t understand.”

