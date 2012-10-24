H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
Fund manager T. Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 33 percent, including gains from the sale of fund investments.
For the three months ended Sept 30, the Baltimore asset manager reported net income of $247.3 million, or 94 cents a share, compared with net income of $185.5 million, or 71 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share in the most recent quarter.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.