Money manager T. Rowe Price Group said first-quarter earnings increased 1 percent as investors poured $12.4 billion into its popular mutual funds and institutional accounts.

Net income increased to $197.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $194.6 million, or 72 cents a share, a year earlier, Baltimore-based T. Rowe said on Tuesday.

Fund firms like T. Rowe and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, saw only a modest increase in profits in the first quarter. Despite the quarter's powerful stock market rally, assets under management only just exceeded the levels of a year ago.

T. Rowe's net income was slightly less than analysts had expected but customer flows, a better barometer of future profits, were higher than expected, Mac Sykes, an analyst at Gabelli & Co said, adding the fund firm posted "a solid quarter."

The firm benefited from Chief Executive Officer James Kennedy's focus on investment performance, with 75 percent of its funds outperforming their category averages over the past three years.

"We recognize that the market returns we saw in the first quarter would generally not be repeatable during the balance of the year," Kennedy said in a statement. Markets remain "anxious," he added, citing a host of potential problems, from Europe's debt crisis to higher energy prices and China's slowing economy.

Net assets at T. Rowe increased 12 percent during the quarter to a record $554.8 billion on March 31. Investors added a net $12.4 billion during the quarter, comprised of $5.3 billion to mutual funds and $7.1 to institutional accounts, with further gains coming from the market's sharp rally. The inflows came even as competitors like BlackRock and Janus Capital Group reported net outflows for the quarter, though BlackRock blamed a single large customer for skewing its results.

At Monday's close, T. Rowe shares had risen 7 percent so far this year, trailing the 9 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.

Analysts on average expected T. Rowe to report a profit of 77 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

T. Rowe does not give analysts guidance on its results and rarely reports results that match the average estimate. Over the prior four quarters, T. Rowe reported net income per share that was 2.5 cents away from the estimate on average, including three quarters where actual results trailed the estimate.

