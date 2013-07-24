Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) said its second-quarter profit rose 20 percent but reported an $8 billion net outflow of investor cash, sending its shares down.

For the three months ended June 30, T. Rowe Price of Baltimore on Wednesday reported net income of $247.8 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $206.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 95 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company's shares were down 5.3 percent at $75.35 in early trading.

Analysts cited the company's outflow as a cause for concern. Assets under management were $614 billion at June 30, up from $541.7 billion at the same point in 2012 but down from $617.4 billion at the end of March.

During the most recent quarter, market appreciation and income added $4.6 billion to T. Rowe Price's assets, the company said. That was more than offset by the withdrawal of $8 billion by clients.

Most of the second quarter's outflows "were concentrated among a small number of large institutional and intermediary clients that changed their investment objectives or repositioned their strategy allocations," T. Rowe Price said in a statement.

T. Rowe Price Chief Executive James Kennedy said institutional clients withdrew money both from investment products that were doing well and those with mixed track records.

"I don't want to hide and say we don't have any portfolio issues, we're not perfect," Kennedy said in a telephone interview.

But flows into other areas have held up such as the company's popular target-date retirement funds, which now have about $101 billion in assets, Kennedy said.

T. Rowe Price did not repurchase any shares during the quarter, which reduced profit about 1.5 cents below expectations, he said. He added that profit was cut by about another penny by investments the company made to seed new funds.

Mac Sykes, analyst for Gabelli & Co, had expected the company to earn 96 cents per share and said he was surprised by the outflows. "Obviously it was disappointing," he said of the results.

Sykes said he plans to maintain his "buy" rating on the stock because of the relatively strong performance of its mutual funds.

"They should continue to take share in this environment," he said.

