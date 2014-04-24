Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) said quarterly profit rose 25 percent, helped by stronger investment advisory fees as average assets under management rose 17 percent.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $301.1 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $240.1 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Investment advisory fees rose about 18 percent to $826.4 million.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.