The Trump Organization said it is planning a $200 million redevelopment of the iconic Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., into a luxury hotel.

Donald Trump's company said it finalized a deal with the U.S. General Services Administration to redevelop the national landmark on Pennsylvania Avenue now that a Congressional review has been completed.

The company said it would start construction on the new Trump International Hotel next spring and expects the hotel to open by the end of 2015.

