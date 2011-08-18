JOHANNESBURG, AUG 18 - South Africa's biggest-listed clothing retailer Truworths (TRUJ.J) beat consensus with a 21 percent rise in full-year profit as lower interest rates boost consumer spending in Africa's biggest economy.

Truworths, which runs stores with the same name across the country, said on Thursday diluted headline earnings per share totaled 447.5 cents in the 52 weeks to end-June 26 compared with 370.4 cents a year earlier.

A Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts had expected headline EPS -- the primary measure of profit in South Africa that strips out certain off items -- to come in at 442.5 cents.

The company boosted its annual dividend by 31 percent to 134 cents per share, after reducing its dividend cover from 1.9 times to 1.7 times.

"The group will continue to actively manage its capital base to generate competitive returns to shareholders, while evaluating potential investment and acquisition opportunities to complement the current merchandise offering," it said in the statement.

Shares in the company, which are up about 2 percent so far this year, were little changed at 73.41 rand as of 8:23 EDT, outperforming a 1.8 percent decline in the JSE Top-40 index of blue chips .JTOPI.

Consumer demand is recovering in South Africa after a contraction in 2009, helped by 650 basis points of interest rates cuts since 2008 that left borrowing costs at historic lows, but analysts and fund mangers have said the recovery has not been enough to justify high valuation multiples.

South Africa's retail sales beat expectations with 2.2 percent year-on-year increase in June, official data showed this week, but analysts have said the number still showed that a recovery was fragile.

Truworths said sales rose 13.5 percent to 8.1 billion rand ($1.1 billion) with same store sales increasing 8.9 percent on product inflation of around 4 percent.

Sales for the first seven weeks of the 2012 fiscal year increased by 10.4 percent and the company expects product inflation at high single-digit levels this financial year.

