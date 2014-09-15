NEW YORK/FRANKFURT German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen [ZFF.UL] has reached a deal to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N for $105.60 per share, creating a global automotive supply powerhouse, people familiar with the matter said.

The transaction, which values the U.S. company at nearly $12 billion based on shares outstanding, is set to be announced later on Monday, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

The merger would create one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with combined annual revenue exceeding $40 billion. ZF, a major provider of steering systems and powertrains, would get a leading maker of automotive safety products, such as brakes and air bags.

A deal at that price level would represent a multiple of about 7.5 times TRW's estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2014, making it one of the most expensive takeovers in the auto parts sector.

ZF on Monday announced the sale of its steering unit to Robert Bosch GmbH [ROBG.UL], a move to clear antitrust hurdles as part of a broader combination with TRW.

Representatives for ZF and TRW could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)