An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) gestures as he looks at monitors at the bourse in Tokyo August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

JOHANNESBURG The Tokyo Stock Exchange may not make an initial public offering before its planned merger with the Osaka Securities Exchange 8697.OS, the head of the Tokyo bourse said on Wednesday.

Atsushi Saito also told Reuters in an interview that he feels responsibility to seal the deal with his smaller domestic rival before stepping down.

Merger talks between the unlisted TSE and the listed Osaka exchange first began in March, amid a wave of proposed mergers and alliances among global exchanges.

Progress has been slow since, with the two exchanges struggling to agree on how they will merge their businesses.

Saito, who originally said he wanted to list the Tokyo exchange before proceeding with a merger, said on Wednesday that avoiding an IPO (initial public offering) might speed up the process.

"Even without a direct listing, if there is some way to keep the accountability to shareholders, there might be another option," Saito said in an interview on the sidelines of an annual meeting of stock exchange heads held in Johannesburg this week.

Even if the TSE doesn't IPO, the merged bourse will be a listed entity because the Osaka exchange is already a public company, he said.

"From the viewpoint of TSE shareholders, they will be listed, whether that is a direct listing, or a consolidated, indirect listing."

The two Japanese exchanges are eager to combine operations in order to better compete with bourses around the world.

While cross-border deals between rivals overseas face stiff regulatory oversight, authorities in Japan are likely to welcome an agreement that would create a national champion.

The TSE controls more than 90 percent of cash-equity trading volume in Japan, with combined market value of stocks traded on the exchange at around 300 trillion yen ($3.9 trillion).

The Osaka Exchange is the top player in Nikkei index futures and other derivatives.

Saito also said he wanted to see the deal finished before deciding on his next career move.

"It's my responsibility to close the deal, but I don't know about thereafter," he said.

($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)

