TOKYO Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's largest bourse, will take over Osaka Securities Exchange Co (8697.T) through a tender offer bid, Yomiuri newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange Co have been discussing how to merge to create a big exchange and they will aim for the merger deal by autumn, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters last month, adding that differences between the two still threaten to scupper any agreement.

The two exchanges will also consult with Japan's fair trade commission as they expect the merged company will have a dominant position in the domestic capital markets, the newspaper said.

The two parties have not agreed on each other's stakes in the merged exchange yet but TSE is seeking to own a 66.6 percent stake, which would give a decisive power over important decisions, the newspaper said.

A TSE spokesman said the exchange has not announced any talks with OSE and therefore no decision has been made. No one answered a phone call at the OSE's press office.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)