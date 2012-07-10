Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
TAIPEI TSMC (2330.TW), the world's top contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has received a proposal from ASML (ASML.AS), the world's largest supplier to chipmakers of machines, on co-investment and it is in the process of evaluating the proposal.
TSMC spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said the proposal is an invitation to co-invest in exchange for some of ASML's shares. She did not elaborate further.
ASML's CEO said earlier in the day that the company was in talks with its three big customers about co-investment, including TSMC and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) about co-investment and he expected to announce additional customer investments in coming weeks.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) announced on Thursday it would spend more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business as a buffer against any fresh financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.