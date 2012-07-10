TAIPEI TSMC (2330.TW), the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (TSM.N) said unconsolidated sales totaled T$42.87 billion ($1.43 billion)last month, compared with T$35.65 billion a year earlier and T$43.62 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totaled T$43.43 billion, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.9570 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)