TAIPEI Shares of TSMC (2330.TW), the world's biggest contract chip maker, rose 1.4 percent on Friday after it posted a third-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose more than 5 percent from a year earlier, as smartphone makers stocked up on chips for new devices launched during the period.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)