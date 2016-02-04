The first ever tuatara (Pron: chew-a-tara) reptile to be bred outside its native New Zealand in 70 million years has been born in an English zoo.

Tuatara are believed to have been on Earth for 225 million years, before most dinosaur species existed, but until now had only been bred in New Zealand's offshore islands or in a handful of its mainland zoos.

Chester Zoo keeper Isolde (PRON: Izz-older) McGeorge has spent 38 years trying to encourage the reptiles to reproduce.

The new arrival came in December, weighing 4.21 grams, following a 238 day incubation period. The zoo waited until this week to check the infant's health before going public.

"Breeding tuatara is an incredible achievement," said Isolde. "They are notoriously difficult to breed and it's probably fair to say that I know that better than most as it has taken me 38 years to get here. It has taken lots of hard work, lots of stressful moments and lots of tweaking of the conditions in which we keep the animals along the way but it has all been very much worth it."

She added: "This animal has been on the planet for over a quarter of a billion years and to be the first zoo to ever breed them outside of their homeland in New Zealand is undoubtedly an amazing event."

Tuatara, scientific name Sphenodon punctatus, only reproduce every four years, and McGeorge spent 12 years attempting to help mother Mustard and father Pixie procreate.

Around 70 million years ago the species became extinct everywhere except New Zealand. The tuatara is revered in Māori culture and few people are given permission to visit the islands where they reside.

It belongs to a group of animals commonly known as beak heads, or Rhynchocephalia.

Arguably its most curious feature is a 'third eye' on the top of its head. Despite having a retina, cornea, lens and nerve endings, the eye is not used for seeing.

McGeorge says the next challenge is to repeat the zoo's success and help increase numbers of this endangered species.