TUCSON, Ariz Tucson shooting rampage suspect Jared Loughner is appealing an order to allow doctors to forcibly medicate him against his will, papers lodged with an appellate court showed on Monday.

Loughner is accused of shooting dead six people outside a Tucson supermarket in January and wounding 13 others including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who had been holding a meeting there with constituents at the time.

Giffords was shot through the head and is recovering.

Loughner has been receiving antipsychotic medication since July at a facility for federal prisoners in Missouri, in a bid to restore him to mental competency.

Loughner's lawyers lodged the motion with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It argued that a previous district court order issued in August denied their client a "prompt post-deprivation hearing" on emergency forced medication.

The 23-year-old college dropout was diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia, disordered thinking and delusions, and was in May declared incompetent to stand trial.

Loughner has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges, including first degree murder.