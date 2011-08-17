NEW YORK Shares of Chinese online video company Tudou Holdings Ltd TUDO.O fell in their stock market debut on Wednesday after the company became one of the few IPOs to actually price and begin trading amid tumultuous markets.

The shares were at $27.24, or 6.1 percent below their IPO price, in late morning trading on Nasdaq. The IPO of 6 million American Depositary Shares priced at $29 on Tuesday.

Tudou allows users to watch, upload, rate, comment on and recommend videos and is similar to Google Inc's (GOOG.O) YouTube and Youku.com Inc YOKU.N, another Chinese online video company which came public in the United States in December.

China is the world's largest Internet market by users.

Tudou's registered user base and revenue have risen sharply in recent years but its losses have widened.

Tudou was the only company scheduled to go public in the United States this week. Its IPO comes after market turmoil led to 10 of the 12 IPOs scheduled for last week being pulled, and after a series of accounting scandals in recent months has quelled investor appetite for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

Underwriters on the IPO were Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Oppenheimer & Co.

