SHANGHAI An initial public offering by Chinese online video website Tudou, which is looking to raise $180 million on the Nasdaq, was multiple times subscribed, IFR reported on Monday, signaling strong investor demand despite uncertain market conditions.

Tudou, the country's second largest online video firm, saw its New York Stock Exchange IPO plan stalled last year due to a lawsuit brought on by the former wife of firm's chief executive.

After reapplying to list on the Nasdaq, Tudou's offering was multiple times covered and orders came from a good mix of hedge funds and long-only investors in both the United States and Asia, two sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Tudou intends to offer 6 million American Depositary Shares for $28-$30 each in its Nasdaq IPO.

Pricing is slated for August 16. Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer & Co and Deutsche Bank Securities are the underwriters for the deal.

Tudou's listing comes after a sell off in global markets on fears over the eurozone debt crisis and the Standard and Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt rating. Wall Street rose on Friday but many analysts say volatile market conditions are expected to continue.

Last month, two Chinese Internet firms postponed their U.S. fundraisings due to volatile markets and after a series of accounting scandals crushed investor appetite for U.S.-listed China stocks.

Tudou, which means potato in Mandarin and alludes to the image of an Internet couch potato, focuses on user-generated content and producing its own drama serials.

The firm was reported to be in a low cash position after having spent heavily to market themselves in an increasingly competitive sector and on technology.

Local media reported last week that Baidu (BIDU.O) and Youku YOKU.N were interested in buying Tudou, however, a source close to the situation denied that extensive talks took place. Tudou declined to comment.

