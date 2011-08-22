Home decor retailer Tuesday Morning Corp (TUES.O) posted a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit as fewer people shopped at its stores.

The company expects net sales for fiscal 2012 in the range of $828-$834 million and comparable store sales are expected to be in the negative low-single digits.

Tuesday Morning, founded in 1974, has lost ground to rivals like TJ Maxx, a subsidiary of TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N), in recent times as its promotional activities have failed to strike a chord with customers.

April-June loss was $1.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.

The company had earlier said sales slid 3 percent to $194.8 million, while same-store sales fell 4.5 percent for the quarter.

The Dallas-based company also said it got the nod to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock.

Tuesday Morning's shares closed at $3.40 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)