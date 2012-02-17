WASHINGTON International Playthings LLC is voluntarily recalling about 31,000 of its Chinese-manufactured Tumblekins Toys because they can break up and become choking and laceration hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Parsippany, New Jersey, company has received one report of the wooden toy breaking into small pieces with small points, the commission said on Thursday. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves all Tumblekins toy vehicles and play sets. They include the farm play set, fire station, police car, roadster, off-roader, fire truck and school bus.

The manufacturer is China's Lishui Treetoys Trading Co Ltd.