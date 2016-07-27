Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 billion
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
HONG KONG Samsonite International S.A. (1910.HK) said its shareholders have approved its plan to buy luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc TUMI.N, as the world's biggest luggage group expands in the luxury market, and the $1.8 billion deal was expected to be completed in early August.
The announcement came weeks after New Jersey-based Tumi said its shareholders had backed Samsonite's planned acquisition of the company.
"By approving the transaction, they have helped to put Samsonite in a strong position to achieve its goal of becoming the leading global travel lifestyle company," Samsonite chief executive officer Ramesh Tainwala said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Samsonite said in March that it would buy Tumi for $26.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Tumi at $1.8 billion. The Hong Kong-listed planned to expand Tumi's presence in Asia and Europe, while strengthening its business in North America.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of food supplier Booker on Friday, increasing its exposure to the fast growing catering sector.