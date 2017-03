TUNIS Tunisian police on Wednesday captured a would-be suicide bomber who tried to blow himself up at the tomb of former President Habib Bourguiba in the Tunisian town of Monastir, a security source told Reuters.

Earlier, a suicide bomber blew himself up on a beach near the tourist resort of Sousse, but there were no immediate reports of other casualties, another security source said.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mike Collett-White)