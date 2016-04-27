TUNIS Tunisia plans to issue a $500 million bond within a few weeks after securing a U.S. loan guarantee and has postponed a previously planned issue of a bond dominated in euros, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said the government decided to delay the planned 1 billion euro-denominated bond until the second half of the year after obtaining the $500 million U.S. loan guarantee, which will give it more favorable rates on the U.S. market.

"In two to five weeks, Tunisia will issue a $500 million bond on the U.S. market after getting the loan guarantee," one of the sources said.

A second source confirmed the details of the dollar-denominated bond and the decision to push back the euro-denominated issue until the second half of 2016.

Tunisia last went to the capital markets with a $1 billion bond a year ago. The government had said the new euro-denominated bond planned for this year would have been used to help cover a budget deficit.

U.S. and European officials have been promising financial aid to Tunisia to help a country they hold up as a promising example of democratic transition for the region since its 2011 uprising ousted Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

The North African state's economy has been hard hit by three major militant attacks last year, including two gun assaults on foreign tourists at the national Bardo museum in Tunis and on a beach holiday resort in Sousse.

