TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Hamadi Jabali reiterated on Friday his intention to form a non-partisan technocratic cabinet following the assassination of an opposition politician, despite objections from his own Islamist party.

"I insist on my decision to form a technocratic government," he told reporters, saying this would not require the approval of the National Constituent Assembly. "This government is ready."

Jabali, who did not disclose the names of his new ministers, said the assembly's approval was unnecessary because he was not dissolving the government, but would replace all its members.

His plan for a technocratic cabinet, announced on Wednesday after the killing of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid, had run into opposition from his own Islamist Ennahda party and its two junior non-Islamist coalition partners.

They had all complained that the prime minister had not consulted them about his decision.

