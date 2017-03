Tunis The man who shot Tunisian opposition figure Chokri Belaid fled on a motorcycle ridden by an accomplice, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A man opened fire on Chokri Belaid and then fled with a second person who was waiting motorcycle," Khaled Tarouch, ministry spokesman, said without giving further details.

Police have yet to arrest any suspects.

