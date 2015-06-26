Rescuers carry the body of a tourist who was shot dead by a gunman at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

LONDON At least five British citizens were among 37 people killed in the shooting attack at a Tunisian seaside hotel on Friday and the British toll is likely to rise, Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said.

"Because of the nature of the composition of the tourist population in this part of Tunisia we have to presume that a high proportion of those killed and injured will have been British," Hammond told reporters.

"We (can) confirm that at least five Britons have been killed in this incident but I should warn that we must expect that there will be more reports of fatalities as we establish the detail on the ground."

A gunman disguised as a tourist opened fire at a hotel in the resort town of Sousse and the dead included German and Belgian tourists as they lounged at the beach and pool in a popular resort town.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)