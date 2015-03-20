Police officers are seen on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers crouch on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers are seen on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers stand outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi (TUNISIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers are seen on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

A damaged bus is seen after an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

People look at a bus damaged by an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum, in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A still image taken from video shows tourists running for cover as an armed man stands guard at Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tunisia TV handout via Reuters TV

A still image taken from video shows tourists running for cover as armed men stand guard at Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tunisia TV handout via Reuters TV

People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims of an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A tourist injured after an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum is wheeled on a stretcher in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged bus is seen after an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A tourist is helped to a vehicle after an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tourist injured after an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum is wheeled on a stretcher in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Police lead their dogs during the attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers look for evidence outside the Bardo museum in Tunis, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS Tunisian troops arrested two family members of an Islamist militant who attacked a museum killing 20 tourists, a security source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We arrested the father and the sister of the terrorist Hatem Al-Khashnaoui in the their home in Sbiba City", a security source told Reuters.

He declined to give details about how they were involved in the attack, but said an investigation is underway in Tunis.

Gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed the museum on Wednesday, killing 20 foreign tourists and three Tunisians in one of the worst militant attacks in a country that had largely escaped the region's "Arab Spring" turmoil.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)