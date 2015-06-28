The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Police officers surround a man (C) suspected to be involved in an attack on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Rescuers carry the body of a tourist who was shot dead by a gunman at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Tourists sit at the terrace of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel is seen after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Blood is seen on the ground of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers control the crowd (rear) while surrounding a man (front C) suspected to be involved in opening fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, as a woman reacts (R), June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

TUNIS Most of the 39 people killed by a gunman in the Tunisian beach hotel attack where British citizens, Tunisia's Prime Minister Habib Essid said.

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for Friday's assault on the Imperial Marhaba resort hotel in the town of Sousse.

"The dead are British, Germand and Belgian, but most of them are British, without giving any figures," Essid told reporters on Friday night.

A Tunisian gunman disguised as a tourist opened fire with a rifle he had hidden in an umbrella, killing people as they lounged at the beach and at the pool. He was shot dead by police.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)